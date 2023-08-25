Las Vegas(KLAS)-“Las Beygas,” land of the queens, is a natural fit for Beyonce’s Renaissance as the album is an ode to the LGBTQ+ community. To celebrate, you’re invited to the Equality Ball on Sunday (August 27th) at the Palms Resort & Casino. In partnership with the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and Beyonce’s Beygood Foundation, the Equality Ball features a friendly competition in dance, art, fashion, style, pose, poise and grace. Prior to the ball, the general public can take advantage of their community resource event from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Offering access to services like voter registration, HIV testing, and more. Creator and director Lena Giroux, and the LGBTQ center of Southern Nevada’s Director of Inclusive Programming Andre Martin joined Las Vegas Now with the fabulous Bey-tails.

For tickets and more information, head to hrc.Im/equalityball.