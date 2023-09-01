Las Vegas(KLAS)-Known as “America’s First Hookah Lounge,” Paymon’s Lounge is an upscale Moroccan-inspired hotspot for Labor Day weekend and beyond. Paymon’s luxurious space is equipped with a sophisticated ventilation system for guests to enjoy specialty blends of hookahs, like candy flavored, French toast, apple jax, techno lemonade and cherry bomb, specialty cocktails, and fresh Mediterranean cuisine. The 21+ lounge also has DJ performances from 9 p.m-1a.m. on weekends, and is located at 8380 West Sahara Ave. Paymond himself joined Las Vegas Now to show us what specials he has planned for the holiday. For more information, visit paymonslounge.com or follow on social media @paymonslounge.