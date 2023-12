Las Vegas(KLAS)-Kura Sushi is a leading technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with over 50 U.S. locations in 15 states, including right here in Las Vegas. They offer savory, authentic Japanese dishes made with high-quality ingredients and they’re home to the Bikkura Pon Prize System, which rewards you with prizes, for every fifteen plates you order. Store Manager Emmanuel Badillo joined Las Vegas Now to tell us more.