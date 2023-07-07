Las Vegas(KLAS)-Actor and comedian Kevin Hart is currently hosting his big birthday bash at Resorts World, “Hartbeat Weekend.” He partnered with Gran Coramino Tequila to hold the first annual Coramino Cup Competition inside Eight Lounge where bartenders from across the nation battled to become “Bartender of the year.” The prize, a paid opportunity to be a Gran Coramino ambassador for the entire year. Their 2023 winner Chai Lee from Washington D.C. joined Roqui Theus to celebrate. Follow Gran Coramino Tequila on Instagram to learn more about how you can participate in future competitions.