Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
97°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Back To School
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Entertainment
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Top Stories
Las Vegas’ hottest temps ever this weekend?
Video
Top Stories
Masks not needed inside schools if teachers, students vaccinated, CDC says
Quake near California-Nevada line leaves boulders on highway; aftershocks expected
Video
14K jobs available at huge job fair today at Las Vegas Convention Center
Video
FITNESS WEEK: Bianca Holman shares tips on how she navigates a plant-based diet
Video
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Forecast
Top Stories
Las Vegas’ hottest temps ever this weekend?
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, July 8th
Video
Top Stories
Downright dangerous heat
Video
This heatwave will be hard to budge
Video
Excessive heat warning for Las Vegas area in effect; temperature could reach 117
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, July 6th
Video
Sports
Sports
Aviators
Aces
Raiders
Golden Knights
Combat Sports
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
Silver Knights
West Coast Sports
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
Top Stories
Source: Fury positive for COVID, 3rd Wilder bout postponed
WEB EXTRA: UFC President Dana White discusses success during pandemic, McGregor-Poirier trilogy fight in one-on-one interview
Video
Big3 basketball hits Las Vegas
Video
Raiders prep for training camp; Abram shows off his dog, Amo
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Attorney Eric Palacios discusses “Ambulance Chasers”
Video
Top Stories
Kendall & Alex play 2 truths and 1 lie
Video
Top Stories
Discussing back to school vaccines with Southwest Medical
Video
Pain relief with Dr. Devin and gentle chiropractic
Video
Birdie the dog needs a forever home
Video
Must have summer-hacks for the family
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Class of 2021
8 Points of Community Pride
Calendar
Hospice Heroes
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Pledge
Pool Patrol
What’s Cool at School
Mornings with Metro
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Kendall & Alex play 2 truths and 1 lie
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Jul 9, 2021 / 04:40 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Jul 9, 2021 / 04:40 AM PDT
Kendall & Alex play 2 truths and 1 lie
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
Don't Miss
I-Team: Homicide victim found wrapped in rug
Video
I-Team: New ‘Lambda’ coronavirus variant detected in Las Vegas valley
Video
I-Team Vegas Unsolved: ‘Vegas killed my brother,’ family pleads for answers after man celebrating birthday is found murdered in car
Video
I-Team: Metro’s effort to reduce violent crime on the Las Vegas Strip
Video
I-Team: Metro undercover operation targets pimps on Las Vegas Strip
Video
I-Team: DA will not seek death penalty in Terrell Rhodes murder case
Video
I-Team: Man accused of opening fire on Strip speaks out in jailhouse interview
Video