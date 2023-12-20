RSV and Bronchiolitis usually begins like a regular cold. Children who get RSV/bronchiolitis usually have these symptoms at first:

●Stuffy or runny nose

●Mild cough

●Fever (temperature higher than 100.4°F, or 38°C)

●Decreased appetite

As RSV/bronchiolitis progresses, other symptoms can start, including:

●Breathing faster than normal

●Pauses between breaths – Sometimes, a pause in breathing can last more than 15 or 20 seconds.

●Wheezing – This is a whistling sound when breathing. It usually lasts about 7 days.

●Severe cough – The cough can last for 14 days or longer.

●Trouble eating and drinking – Other symptoms can make a child less interested in food. In babies, a stuffy nose or fast breathing can make it harder to breastfeed or drink from a bottle.

How is RSV treated?

The main treatments for bronchiolitis are aimed at making sure that your child is getting enough oxygen. Nasal suction and humidification are beneficial. Make sure that your child is staying hydrated.

The doctor will probably not prescribe antibiotics. That’s because RSV is caused by viruses, and antibiotics do not work on viruses.

Who is most at risk for more severe RSV infections?

Babies, especially babies born too soon and babies who have heart problems or other lung problems

Adults with asthma, congestive heart failure, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Elderly people who live in long-term care facilities

People who have weaker immune systems because of HIV/AIDS, an organ transplant, or leukemia

Children in daycare

What precautions can you take to lessen the likelihood you or your child contract RSV?

Stay away from people who are sick with a cold or fever.

Avoid crowded places if you can.

Ask people to wash their hands before they touch your child.

Use a disinfectant to clean toys, doorknobs, and other things that people touch often.

Avoid being around people who smoke. Tobacco smoke can carry RSV.

What about attending holiday parties, it is the season for them?

Intermountain encourages you to take precautions if you are feeling ill while strengthening or rekindling family relationships.

Remember, good hand, hygiene, covering your mouth and nose with the inside of your elbow, when coughing, or sneezing, masks, or staying home altogether, if you have vulnerable family members.