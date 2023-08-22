Karen Sanzare was born and raised in Wood River, Illinois, about a half-hour’s drive across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, Missouri. She is the third of four children (two brothers and one sister), and they spent many summer days with their friends at the Wood River Pool, which was known then as the largest outdoor swimming pool in the country. When not jackknifing off of the high dive, she had many happy memories summering at her aunt and uncle’s farm in Murray, Kentucky, where she cultivated her love of the outdoors.

In 1984, her adventurous spirit led her to move to Las Vegas. She worked for the next 30+ years in various sportsbooks, working for some of the most legendary figures in the industry. She also met many interesting and famous people along the way. In recent years, she spent time as a letter carrier for USPS, before retiring in 2021.

Sanzare is a proud mother of two beautiful daughters and of five wonderful grandchildren. Her interests include hiking, exercise, movies/concerts/theater, quality time with family and friends, and she is looking forward to getting into the Pickleball craze. She also loves to travel, and has been to many cities throughout the country, as well as epic vacations to Jamaica, Ireland, and Italy, and is excited for her next great adventure. When she is not “on the move,” she enjoys quiet evenings at home with her husband Vinny and their two dogs.

Her accomplishments include a Corporate Challenge Silver Medal for swimming, and completing several 5K runs as well as three half-marathons, for which she helped raise funds for the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation. Her running also gained her several life-long friends who she holds dear. All of this, after turning 50; an impressive second act indeed.