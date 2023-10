Kameelah Williams of the iconic 90’s R&B Group “702” is coming home to host 3 book signings across the valley for her first children’s book, “Zac’s Favorite Socks!” She chatted with Roqui Theus about how her autistic son inspired the soon to be book series and her foundation “P.R.O.U.D.,” Parents Reaching Out to Understand Developmental Delays.