Las Vegas(KLAS)-The community and celebrities are coming together August 31st to Lend A Hand. CEO of Elite 300 Sports and Entertainment and the “Keys” Organization, Wade White Jr. joined Las Vegas Now with an invitation to the 12th annual Lend A Hand Charity Golf Tournament and Wellness Expo. This event benefits K.E.Y.S., which stands for knowledge, education, youth, and sports, as the organization gears up to build a state of the art community complex in Henderson. Thursday’s tournament will be held at Revere Golf Club, while Saturday’s expo is at Lorenzi Park, both hosted by 3x NFL pro bowler Bassim Osgood and 17 year NBA veteran Amir Johnson. Whether you’re an individual golfer or foursome, participants can join the fun, networking, raffles, and potentially win a car with a hole in one.

To register and learn more, head to keys702.org.