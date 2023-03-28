Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Junior League of Las Vegas is hosting its 20th Annual Paint the Town Red Gala event on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 6PM. This event is JLLV’s largest annual fundraiser honoring individuals who have made outstanding contributions to volunteerism and developing the potential of women in our local community. This year’s theme is a Met Gala-Inspired Celebration.
For tickets and more information visit www.PTTR23.GiveSmart.com
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Junior League of Las Vegas is hosting its 20th Annual Paint the Town Red Gala event on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 6PM. This event is JLLV’s largest annual fundraiser honoring individuals who have made outstanding contributions to volunteerism and developing the potential of women in our local community. This year’s theme is a Met Gala-Inspired Celebration.