Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Back To School
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Entertainment
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Video Game News
Top Stories
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Neighbors helping Neighbors in the Centennial Bowl
Video
Top Stories
County holds fact-finding review of deadly police shooting of Jorge Gomez
Live
A local look at the possibility of booster shots for COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Police say speed likely a factor in crash that killed motorcyclist
Video
COVID-19 case reported at Centennial High School
En Español
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, April 15th
Video
Top Stories
Staying breezy and mild for now
Video
Top Stories
Breezy winds bring a break in temps
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, April 13th
Video
Plan for a gusty, dusty day
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, April 12th
Video
Sports
Sports
Big Tournament
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
NFL Draft
Aces – WNBA
Raiders
Aviators
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
Game On! Vegas
Sports Betting
Prep Sports
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Podcasts
Top Stories
Fleury sets another milestone in Hall of Fame career
Video
Knights go Duck hunting this weekend in Anaheim
Video
WEB EXTRA: NHRA legend John Force talks about this weekend’s Vegas race and his daughters’ success in racing
Video
Two generations of Kruger coaches enjoy a day at the golf course
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Findlay Toyota is saving your pockets & the planet
Video
Top Stories
Attorney Eric Palacios discusses what to do in traffic stops
Video
Top Stories
Julius Caesar the cat needs a forever home
Video
Sin City Chronicles looks back at a U2 video & more
Video
Subaru Share the Love gives back to the local community
Video
Discussing infant immunization with Southwest Medical
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Morning Cup of Joe
Calendar
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Acts of Kindness
Pledge
What’s Cool at School
Remarkable Women
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Julius Caesar the cat needs a forever home
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Apr 16, 2021 / 05:11 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Apr 16, 2021 / 05:11 AM PDT
For more info visit
NevadaSPCA.org
Don't Miss
Senators questioned about Mystery Wire’s UFO images
Video
I-Team: Las Vegas man who consumed marijuana before trip detained overseas, faces prison time
Video
I-Team: Teenagers who tried to dismember Las Vegas father’s body planned to run off to California, police say
Video
I-Team: ‘I plan on having Leonardo DiCaprio play me,’ accused Capitol rioter says about turning story into movie; judge denies release
Video
I-Team: UNLV student charged in young man’s murder; 2nd suspect wanted
Video
I-Team: Substitute teacher offered officer posing as underage girl $100 for sex, documents say
Video
I-Team: ‘I’m done with politics,’ accused Capitol rioter arrested in Las Vegas tells judge; prosecutors say he tried to sell story
Video
Trending Stories
I-Team: Las Vegas man who consumed marijuana before trip detained overseas, faces prison time
Video
I-Team: Teenagers who tried to dismember Las Vegas father’s body planned to run off to California, police say
Video
Las Vegas woman charged with embezzling nearly $200K after allegedly opening fake business account
LIVE UPDATE: 8 people dead, multiple victims shot at Indianapolis FedEx facility; shooter dead
Live
Locals look forward to buffets reopening in Clark County
Video