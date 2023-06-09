Las Vegas(KLAS)-Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa Resort & Casino is the hotspot for fans as they watch the Vegas Golden Knights compete in the finals! The adults-only resort will host the Official Game Three Watch Party tonight (June 8), and will also have VGK themed happenings for each game of the series (home and away). This includes full audio at several venues across the property, drink specials, giveaways, gaming promotions and more. Roqui Theus caught up with Circa’s VP of Operations Jeff Victor to hear more about their special finals line-up, and introduces us to one of the voices of VGK games.