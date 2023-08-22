Las Vegas(KLAS)-This Sunday (August 27th) at the South Point Hotel & Casino, you can bowl “Strikes For Scholarships.” The Epicurean Charitable Foundation’s 10th annual friendly bowling competition to help students keep on rollin’ through life successfully. Attendees can expect a balloon pop raffle, face painting for kids, a fun 80’s theme, and more. Event organizers and current UNLV students Randy and Ivette joined Las Vegas Now with the details.
