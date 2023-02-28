Las Vegas(KLAS)-With two shows on the books: Friday, March 3 at 7:30pm and Saturday, March 4 at 7:30- audiences will feel the force of the iconic, 25-time Grammy Award-winning composer, conductor and pianist John Williams.

Las Vegas’ only professional orchestra will perform countless recognizable classics from America’s favorite movie blockbusters, including “Suite” from Jaws, “Superman March” from Superman, “Hedwig’s Theme” from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, “Flying Theme” form E.T. and more.

For more information visit: lvphil.org.