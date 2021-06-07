Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Back To School
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Entertainment
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Video Game News
Top Stories
Restaurant Week begins; more than 120 restaurants participating
Top Stories
Raising awareness about Alzheimer’s, brain health
Video
Mondays with Monica: Organizers of PBR, Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo discuss historic partnership and bringing the rodeo back to Las Vegas
Video
Man dies after being hit by car near Eastern, Sunset
Charity golf tournament raises funds for Maria Jose Gonzalez-Vazquez Scholarship
Video
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Forecast
Top Stories
Gusty winds will chip away at the heat
Video
Top Stories
Hard to stay cool with record heat
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, June 3rd
Heat warning still in effect
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, June 2nd
Video
Too much heat, too soon
Video
Sports
Sports
Aviators
Raiders
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Aces
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Paul lasts the distance against Mayweather in exhibition
Top Stories
Lights FC wins home opener over Tacoma
GAME 4: Marchessault’s hat trick lifts Knights to 5-1 win over Avs
Video
DeBoer: Former top forward line identity of Golden Knights
Golden Knights’ Mark Stone named finalist for NHL’s Selke Trophy
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Nanny Bubby is celebrating National Cheese Day
Video
Top Stories
Mickie James has gone from wrestling to the radio
Video
Top Stories
Wicked Donuts is celebrating donuts with pride
Video
Jeff Timmons from 98 Degrees is part of a night to fight opioid addiction
Video
Poolside entertainment is back at The Cosmopolitan
Video
Smith’s Plastic Surgery and the Stirling Club are teaming up
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Class of 2021
Morning Cup of Joe
8 Points of Community Pride
Calendar
Coping During Covid-19
Hospice Heroes
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Pledge
What’s Cool at School
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Jeff Timmons from 98 Degrees is part of a night to fight opioid addiction
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Jun 7, 2021 / 05:23 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Jun 7, 2021 / 05:23 AM PDT
For more information on Victoria’s Voice visit
VictoriasVoice.foundation/
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
Don't Miss
MISIDENTIFICATION: Police continue investigation into child’s death after body wrongly identified; two boys and father located safely
Video
I-Team: Zane Floyd’s defense teams asks for clemency
Video
I-Team: Woman accused of pushing man off bus to his death faces new charge
Video
I-Team Update: Las Vegas suspends city pool rentals after Sunday night shooting
Video
I-Team: Stolen electronics, patio furniture found in arrested Metro officer’s home
Video
I-Team: Parents get probation for abusing child
Video
I-Team: Man who tried to burn down puppy store now accused of attempted murder
Video
Trending Stories
Southwest Airlines responds to viral TikTok video of a college student traveling with her pool noodle
Video
Body found in Mystery Canyon at Zion National Park
Video
Fisher-Price recalls baby soothers after 4 infant deaths
Man dies after being hit by car near Eastern, Sunset
New affordable housing complex hopes to bring options to families as local rent prices rise
Video