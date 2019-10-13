Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
1 October
National News
Entertainment
CMA Awards
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Border Report
Top Stories
One man is dead after shooting in southwest valley
Top Stories
Google to unveil newest phone this week
US pulling out of northern Syria; full withdrawal possible
Missing worker search goes on in New Orleans hotel collapse
Henderson Police investigating fatal shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
At least 31 people dead as Typhoon Hagibis continues trek across Japan
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, Oct. 11th
Top Stories
Feeling the fall chill
Now it feels like fall
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 9th
Gusty winds and a big drop in temps
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Raiders
Sports Betting
UNLV Football
UNLV Basketball
The Big Game
Top Stories
Golden Knights snap two-game skid, top Flames 6-2
Top Stories
Oblad, Magyar lead UNLV over Vanderbilt 34-10
WWE, UFC & boxing champions to clash at WWE Crown Jewel
Sword & Shield Zone: It’s bye week
Striking Gold: VGK Bars
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Domestic Violence Awareness
Puppy Pigskin Picks
Acts of Kindness
Buddy Check
The Mel Robbins Show
Calendar
Living Green
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Bonito Michoacan
Top Stories
Tom Green visits Las Vegas Now
Top Stories
JC is live ahead of WWE Smackdown
Top Stories
Pink Ribbon Doughnuts at Pink Box
Businesses are saving big with NV Energy PowerShift
A spooky spruce up
WWE Smackdown live at T-Mobile Arena
Contests
EN ESPAÑOL
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
One man is dead after shooting in southwest valley
JC is live ahead of WWE Smackdown
Las Vegas Now
The event is at T-Mobile Arena
Posted:
Oct 13, 2019 / 04:25 PM PDT
/
Updated:
Oct 13, 2019 / 04:25 PM PDT
Trending Stories
One man is dead after shooting in southwest valley
CDC says United States reaching record number of STD cases, Nevada ranks 1st for primary and secondary syphilis
Turn your eyes to the sky! Don’t miss tonight’s full Hunter’s Moon
Family seeks answers after police kill Texas woman at home
Halloween Happenings Around Town