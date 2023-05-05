Las Vegas(KLAS)-The hilarious stand-up comedian, actor, and mastermind impressionist, Jay Pharoah, is hitting the stage at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club tonight through Sunday. He stopped by Las Vegas now for a fun chat with both Roqui Theus and JC Fernandez.

You can catch jay tonight and Saturday at jimmy kimmel’s comedy club at 7:30/9:30pm, and Sunday at 7:30pm.