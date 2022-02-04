James Corden, Lionel Richie among celebrity shout outs for Las Vegas NOW’s 5 year anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas NOW celebrated five years of great afternoons with you Friday.

It started in 2017 as KLAS’ first lifestyle entertainment show.

“We’re celebrating adventures, heartwarming stories, our community, entertainment, and all the vibes happening right here in Vegas, and we could not have done it without you,” Roqui Theus said.

Las Vegas NOW is a daily lifestyle show with a mix of entertainment and all the latest news here in Las Vegas.

“Every day, the team works hard to produce the best product on the air, and I’m grateful to work with such amazing people who are happy to be part of LVN,” Celina Tuason, an Executive Producer, said.

The show had hundreds of guests including Kristin Chenoweth, Gene Simmons, Nick Carter, Lionel Richie, and Tony Bennet.

The show airs on KLAS-TV’s Channel 8, the CBS affiliate, at 3 p.m.