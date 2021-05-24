Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Back To School
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Entertainment
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Video Game News
Top Stories
Heat returns this week
Video
Top Stories
Physical Fitness Month: Tips on how to adjust workout routines as gyms, facilities increase capacity
Video
Mondays with Monica: Pawn Stars Poker Run
Video
Woman dies after driver runs through stop sign in east Las Vegas valley
Local leaders, agencies collaborate on new program to help those facing eviction notice
Video
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Forecast
Top Stories
Heat returns this week
Video
Top Stories
Subtropical Storm Ana forms in the Atlantic, 1st named storm of season
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, May 21st
Video
It’s not feeling like May
Video
Hold on tight in today’s gusty winds
Video
Gusty winds on deck for Las Vegas valley Thursday
Sports
Sports
Aces
Aviators
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
NFL Draft
Prep Sports
Podcasts
Raiders
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Golden Knights look to wrap up series against the Wild at T-Mobile Arena Monday night
Video
Silver Knights win first ever playoff game 4-1 over San Jose
Video
Golden Knights fans cheer on team from Henderson’s Water Street District
Video
Fleury shuts out Wild 4-0; Knights take 3-1 lead in series
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
The Stirling Club is the master of the med spa
Video
Top Stories
It’s graduation time at Adelson Education Campus
Video
Top Stories
CenterWell is senior focused care
Video
Dawn’s Corner has the summer products you need
Video
Golden Knights impressing fans in Minnesota
Video
Sunrise Pathology provides lab work from the comfort of your home
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Morning Cup of Joe
Calendar
Hospice Heroes
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Coping During Covid-19
Class of 2021
Acts of Kindness
Pledge
What’s Cool at School
Remarkable Women
Contests
GR8 May Giveaway
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
It’s graduation time at Adelson Education Campus
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
May 24, 2021 / 05:28 AM PDT
/
Updated:
May 24, 2021 / 05:28 AM PDT
For more information visit
AdelsonCampus.org
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
Don't Miss
I-Team obtains 911 calls in Amari Nicholson murder case
Video
I-Team: Investigation reveals wild horses sold for slaughter
Video
I-Team Vegas Unsolved: ‘We beg you, come forward,’ pizza deliveryman murdered while dropping off order
Video
I-Team: Las Vegas woman has warning after cosmetic procedure gone wrong
Video
I-Team: Babysitter accused of killing child appears in court
Video
I-Team: 2-year-old girl drowns in backyard pool; mother blames door, gate issues in lawsuit
Video
I-Team Interview: Amari Nicholson’s mother talks publicly for first time about son’s death
Video
Trending Stories
DETR working to fix technical issues with claim filing, ‘no defined timeframe’ for resolving errors
Video
LIVE: Fact-finding review today for armed suicidal man killed by a North Las Vegas police officer
Live
LVMPD officer arrested, accused of ‘taking part in organized theft ring’
Video
Car crashes through roof, missing homeowner’s bed by mere feet
Video
Biles makes history in return to competition at US Classic