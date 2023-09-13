Las Vegas(KLAS)-You can play on game day too at Redtail. Roqui Theus took us inside the fun family friendly venue inside Resorts World to check out the variety of entertainment options, and the elevated bar food/drink menu. Redtail is offering specials throughout football season like, “Sip Happens,” and “Pour Decisions.” On Mondays, if you bring in your losing sportsbook ticket, you can redeem $20 bottomless draft beer. They’re also hosting a Thursday night Raiders giveaway. For every drink purchased on Thursdays, you receive a raffle ticket for a Raiders home game.

Learn more at rwlasvegas.com/dining/redtail/