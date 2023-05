On Friday, May 5th, celebrate Cinco de Mayo at all 3 El Dorado Cantina locations. The Tivoli Village location will be hosting a block party from 11 am to 11 pm. The Sammy Davis Jr. and West Sunset locations will feature drink specials and a DJ from 5-9 pm. For reservations and more visit EldoradoCantina.com or call 702-333-1112.