Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
I-Team
National News
Vegas NYE
Politics
Entertainment
Coronavirus
Cyber Safe Parents
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Cyber Safe Parent: Being vigilant against ransomware
Top Stories
Mesquite receives supply of at-home COVID tests, available to residents at drive-thru site
I-Team: 'There was no reason why Brayden had to die,' family claims malpractice in 'Jeopardy!' champ's death
I-Team: 'Get in the car, I have candy,' woman accused of luring children
Police make arrest after firework injures pedestrian on Las Vegas Strip
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Forecast
Top Stories
Back to beautifully sunny skies
Video
Top Stories
Started off with sunshine and then the clouds rolled in. What’s next? Here’s Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, January 10th
Video
Top Stories
Staying mild with some high clouds
Video
Clouds on the way before Friday ends
Video
Finally reached 60 again. Here’s Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, January 6th
Video
Getting a taste of the 60s today
Video
Sports
Sports
Raiders
Raiders Scoreboard
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Aces
Aviators
The Big Game
Combat Sports
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
West Coast Sports
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
Top Stories
Daniel Carlson field goal at end of OT sends Raiders to playoffs, 35-32 over Chargers
Video
Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1
Marc-Andre Fleury returns to Vegas with Blackhawks
Strip restaurant provides food, fun and parking to Raiders fans
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
TailG8 Treats
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Is it safe to get the Covid-19 vaccine during pregnancy?
Video
Top Stories
Mesquite Motor Mania is back for its 14th year!
Video
Top Stories
Total Transformation is helping clients achieve incredible weight loss results
Video
What to consider if you plan on selling your home in 2022 with Las Vegas Real Estate Now
Video
Hip Hop & Poetry Night
Video
Keeping Track of Your Finances
Video
Community
Call 8 Phone Bank with SelectHealth
JOB BOARD
8 Points of Community Pride
Hospice Heroes
Your Health – sponsored by P3 Health Partners
Remarkable Women
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Pledge
What’s Cool at School
Mornings with Metro
Calendar
Contests
12 Days of Giveaways with PGA Tour Superstore
Remarkable Women Nomination Form
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Regional News Partners
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Is it safe to get the Covid-19 vaccine during pregnancy?
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Jan 11, 2022 / 04:16 PM PST
/
Updated:
Jan 11, 2022 / 04:16 PM PST
Intermountain Healthcare answers questions about pregnancy and Covid-19 vaccinations.
CONTESTS
Don't Miss
I-Team: 'There was no reason why Brayden had to die,' family claims malpractice in 'Jeopardy!' champ's death
I–Team: Trial postponed for Las Vegas man accused of killing son, claims mental incompetency
Video
I-Team: Dad accused in 4-month-old's meth death failed drug test 6 times in recent months
Video
I-Team: Former Raider unveils program to help veterans & wild horses
Video
I-Team: 'We’re not violent people,' 2 arrested in Las Vegas for Jan. 6 attack remain in jail
Video
I-Team: 'Having the television on saved my life,' Lawmakers reflect one year after Jan. 6 attack
Video
I-Team: Raider Nate Hobbs said 'he was just tired' when found passed out behind wheel in garage
Trending Stories
Students off Friday-Tuesday as Clark County schools cancel classes amid COVID-19 spread
I-Team: 'Get in the car, I have candy,' woman accused of luring children
NEW: Test positivity rate continues at record levels, COVID-19 hospitalizations surging in Clark County
Gallery
Parents of ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Brayden Smith sue hospital for malpractice
Video
Coroner identifies wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash on I-15