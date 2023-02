Our taste buds and tongues look for certain flavors every time we take a bite of food. Actually understanding what those things are, helps you to cook intuitively. Those three primary things are: SALT – FAT – ACID.

Roasted Asparagus

-1lb. Fresh asparagus

-1 Tbsp. olive oil

-Kosher salt and

Pepper.

After Roasting

-1 Tbsp. smoked olive oil

-1 ½ tsp. sea salt

-1 lemon squeezed over the asparagus

Toss.