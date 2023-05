Las Vegas(KLAS)-Earlier this year, Insomniac Founder and EDC creator, Pasquale Rotella spoke out about the drug epidemic and accidental overdoes that are rampant at music events. To combat this, they announced a partnership with the non profit ‘End Overdose’ for all future festivals. It is an organization that hopes to reduce the risk by providing education, supplies and medical intervention. Kendall Tenney chats with founder and CEO of ‘End Overdose’ Theo.