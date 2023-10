Las Vegas(KLAS)-Experience The Indoor Tailgate with Chef Bob Rodriguez at A Slice of Vegas Pizza Kitchen before every Raiders home game.

The Indoor Tailgate Experience will include an All You Can Eat buffet, a private bar, fun tailgate yard games, and TVs showing all the action via NFL Ticket. The all-you-can-eat buffet will include assorted fare from Hussong’s Cantina and Slice of Vegas Pizza Kitchen, such as mixed pizzas, chicken wings, assorted sliders, taco bar, taquitos, and much more.