It is important to get see your primary care provider through all stages of life. For seniors, these are the vital screenings that you should cover with your doctor.

Colorectal screening

As one of the leading cancers and causes of death in America, everyone over age 50 should receive regular colorectal screenings until age 75. After that, screenings may continue depending on your doctor’s recommendation and your health risks.

Breast Cancer Screenings

The American Society says that women 45 to 54 should get mammograms every year. Women 55 and older can switch to a mammogram every other year, or they can choose to continue yearly mammograms. Screening should continue as long as a woman is in good health and is expected to live at least 10 more years.

Osteoporosis Screening

The US Preventative Task Force listed that the risk for postmenopausal women is as many as 1 in 2 that could have osteoposrosis. All women 65 years of age and older should be screened and men 70 years of age and older.

Cognitive Screening

Your doctor may perform a series of cognitive tests to determine whether you are experiencing any cognitive decline, such as dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Depression Screening

Depression is common in seniors, particularly for those with serious medical conditions needing home healthcare, so your doctor may do a mental health screening.

Seniors should take control of their health by receiving the recommended preventative screenings. For those on Medicare Advantage plans, most, if not all, of these screenings will be included in your health exam.

“Practically all of these screenings should be covered by insurance,” said Dr. Girish Daulat, Intermountain Health myGeneration provider. “As well as vaccines and other things to prevent you from getting sick.”

