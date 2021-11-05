Important reminders about winter watering restrictions with SNWA

Las Vegas Now
Posted: / Updated:

Here’s what you need to know about how often you can water your yard this winter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories