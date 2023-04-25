Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Imaginarium is a family-friendly immersive 3D light festival illuminating Westgate Las Vegas’ north parking lot from this Friday (April 28th) through May 29th. Roqui Theus gives Las Vegas Now a preview of the fantasy zones, mystical storybook creatures, interactive games, and proposal ideas with Gordon Prouty of Westgate.

The Imaginarium opens nightly at 7 with entry for Las Vegas locals starting at just $19. Children 2 and under are free.

For tickets and more, head to imaginarium360.com.