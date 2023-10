Las Vegas(KLAS)-iLuminate at The Strat celebrated their two-year anniversary on Sunday, October 22 and announced the extension of their show to June 2024. iLuminate has shows every day of the week at 7 p.m. with matinees on Sunday at 3 p.m. and are dark on Tuesdays. For tickets and more information visit thestrat.com or iluminate.com