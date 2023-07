Las Vegas(KLAS)-Humo Barbecue is a new “Mexicue” restaurant located inside The Gambit in Henderson.

It’s speak-easy like concept gives it a Las Vegas style, but the menu is all about Mexican ingredients with an American smoke. Roqui Theus stopped by for a tour and a taste from the owner and Pitmaster Tino Rodríguez.

For more, head to humobarbecue.com.