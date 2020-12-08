Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Vegas NYE
Local News
I-Team
National News
Mystery Wire
Politics
All Election Results
2020 Election interviews
Border Report
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Video Game News
Top Stories
New restaurant owner braves uncharted territory by opening during pandemic
Top Stories
Cloudy skies are coming back
Video
Crashes impacting morning traffic on Durango and Flamingo
Southern Nevada sets another record for home sales prices
Video
Police shoot, kill intruder in Spanish Hills home
Video
En Español
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Cloudy skies are coming back
Video
Top Stories
Clouds moving out, breezes coming in
Video
Top Stories
December is chilly and dry for now
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, December 3rd
Video
Mornings are extra-chilly
Video
Cooler breezes & crystal blue skies
Video
Sports
Sports
Raiders
Masters Report
Golden Knights
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Lights FC
Podcasts
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Game On! Vegas
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
The Big Game
Top Stories
Two more UNLV basketball games added to local broadcast schedule
New look at Golden Knights red ‘Reverse Retro’ jerseys
Gallery
Derek Carr nominated for Fed Ex Air Player of the Week
Video
Jets fire defensive coordinator Williams after loss to Raiders
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Health Watch
Alignment Health Plan
Salute to Super Heroes
Comprehensive Visit
Top Stories
The Bellagio Conservatory is ringing in the “Hopeful Holidays”
Video
Top Stories
55+ community Tropicana Palms offers high end amenities
Video
Maid Brigade is cleaning & disinfecting the valley
Video
Dr. Nash discusses the effects of fatty liver and weight loss
Video
Humana & Cano Health discusses the patient & primary care provider relationship
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Morning Cup of Joe
Calendar
Buddy Check
Acts of Kindness
Pledge
Stay Well
Flu Shot
Veterans Voices
Puppy Pigskin Picks
What’s Cool at School
Turkey-Thon
Living Green
GR8 Food Drive
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Humana & Cano Health discusses the patient & primary care provider relationship
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Dec 8, 2020 / 06:11 AM PST
/
Updated:
Dec 8, 2020 / 06:11 AM PST
Learn more at
healththatcares.com
and
canohealth.com
Don't Miss
New HBO documentary “Baby God” exposes how a once respected Las Vegas fertility doctor secretly impregnated dozens of women
Video
I-Team: Razor thin margin of 10 votes separate Nevada candidate from opponent, again
Video
Judge: ‘No evidence to support voter fraud across Nevada,’ I-Team digs into allegations, evidence
Video
I-Team: Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit over voter fraud in Nevada
Video
I-Team: Judge allows Hsieh family to administer multi-million dollar estate
Video
Trump lawyers claim 1,500+ dead voters cast ballots, 40,000 voted twice in Nevada election
Video
I-Team: Tony Hsieh had no will before death, documents say
Video
Trending Stories
WEB EXTRA: Jehovah’s Witnesses contact government officials, businesses with message of hope
Video
Police shoot, kill intruder in Spanish Hills home
Video
Second stimulus checks: $1,200 direct payments may be back on the table
NEW: Nevada’s test positivity rate continues record-breaking climb, hospitalizations up 230% over past month
Video
Can your boss fire you for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Yes.