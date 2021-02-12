Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Black History Month
I-Team
National News
Politics
Coronavirus
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Video Game News
Top Stories
Rain or shine for your Valentine?
Video
Top Stories
Barricade suspect found dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
Video
Elementary school under construction in Henderson
Video
I-Team: Exclusive look at new security technology watching, listening on Fremont Street
Video
CCSD reaches agreement with education unions, planning safe return to school
Video
En Español
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Rain or shine for your Valentine?
Video
Top Stories
A quiet day before winter storms arrive
Video
Top Stories
Back to sunny skies
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, February 9th
Video
Clouds will keep coming today
Video
Skies will be changing often this week
Video
Sports
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Aces – WNBA
Raiders
Aviators
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
Game On! Vegas
Sports Betting
Prep Sports
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Podcasts
Top Stories
Boise St. tops UNLV 78-66; Hamilton with 26 for Rebels
Engelland striking gold in post playing career
Video
LVMS General Manager reacts to Governor Sisolak’s reopening plan just weeks ahead of NASCAR race weekend
Video
VIDEO: Tom Flores receives word he is headed to NFL Hall of Fame
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Valentine’s Day with the fellas from Thunder from Down Under
Video
Top Stories
Huge President’s Day Savings at Findlay Toyota
Video
Top Stories
Perfect eyebrows happen by appointment at Bina’s Beauty Bar
Video
The Born This Way Foundation brings mental wellness to Vegas
Video
Las Vegas Territory and Firelight Barn are taking you beyond the neon
Video
Mini Valentine’s Day donuts with Joann stores
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Morning Cup of Joe
Calendar
Buddy Check
Acts of Kindness
Pledge
What’s Cool at School
Stay Well
Remarkable Women
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Huge President’s Day Savings at Findlay Toyota
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Feb 12, 2021 / 05:52 AM PST
/
Updated:
Feb 12, 2021 / 05:52 AM PST
Specials, complimentary registration and more. Visit
FindlayToyota.com
Don't Miss
I-Team First on 8: Lawsuit alleges abuse and failures at CCSD
Video
I-Team: Exclusive look at new security technology watching, listening on Fremont Street
Video
I-Team: Las Vegas family hid in closet as serial burglar rifled through home, documents say
Video
I-Team: Las Vegas siblings accused of sex trafficking minor, living off earnings
I-Team: Officer ‘feared for his life’ when fugitive dragged him with car, documents say
Video
I-Team: Smell believed to be deceased person led security guard to apartment with 2 emaciated dogs, documents say
I-Team: COVID-19 listed as third leading cause of death in Nevada for 2020
Video
Trending Stories
Gov. Sisolak lays out timeline for ‘safe reopening’; plan takes effect Monday, Feb. 15
Video
Restaurants breathe sigh of relief after Gov. Sisolak announces easing of capacity limits
Video
Allegiant introduces 4 new nonstop destinations with special one-way fares
Video
NEW: Nevada cases, hospitalizations, test positivity all drop; 55 COVID-19 deaths reported
Video
Arrest Report: Suspect found in Las Vegas hotel room with stolen personal info from 30+ victims