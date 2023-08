Las Vegas(KLAS)-Dr. Jeannie Khavkin of Nuance Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery shares ways to fix tired eyes:

1. Injectables

A. Botox or Dysport for dynamic wrinkles or crows feet around the eyes

B. Filler for under eye hollows to brighten the eyes

a. Restylane Eyelight is the new FDA approved filler for under eye hollows

2. Energy-based nonsurgical devices to tighten and smooth under eye skin

A. RF microneedling

B. CO2 laser