How men can cope with and cure relationship issues with Launch Medical

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - Women will rule at this year's CMA Awards as they honor country music's female, past and present with the biggest names in the genre taking center stage as host.

For the first time in more than a decade, a major change has been made in the hosting role at the CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood will be returning to her hosting duties, but this year she will be joined by country icons Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.