Breaking News
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in fiery crash on South Durango, 215 Western Beltway
1  of  2
Live Now
President Trump honors nation’s fallen heroes at Memorial Day events Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – Memorial Day

Hometown Hits looks at former Bishop-Gorman tight end Brevin Jordan

Las Vegas Now
Posted: / Updated:

Jordan is one of three Las Vegas products playing for Miami

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Trending Stories