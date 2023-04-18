Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Clark County Museum Guild and “Home + History” Las Vegas are telling the story of how Heritage Street happened. Amber Colbert with Clark County Museums and Amy Raymer with Nevada Preservation Foundation share how families can enjoy a fun history lesson through tours and 40 different events from April 27th – 30th.

You can purchase tickets at homeandhistorylv.com under the event tab.

Proceeds of event will be supporting both Clark County Museum Guild and Nevada Preservation Foundation, which are both non-profits that are dedicated to preserving our unique history.