POTLUCK PUNCH: (Serves 8-9guests)

By Meghann Allred

Bartender at La Strega

A perfect punch for all friendsgivings festivities and holiday gatherings!

Ingredients:

3 cinnamon sticks, whole

3 cloves, whole

1 star anise, whole

1 orange, sliced & quartered

1/2 lemon, sliced & quartered

6 C Apple Cider (48oz)

Choice of glassware depending on hot/cold service: Heat proof glassware or festive mugs, rocks glasses, or flutes.

Preparation: *Prepare night before if serving cold or hosting a larger party where you may have to prepare multiple batches.

Add all ingredients to a large stovetop pot or crockpot/slowcooker. Bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally, then turn heat to low if preparing stovetop or set to warm if using a crockpot/slowcooker. The house will smell wonderfully festive!

Serving Hot: Add 1.5oz of your favorite spirit (Bourbon, Cognac, Vodka) to a heat proof serving glass or festive mug. Add 5-6oz of warm spiced cider. Garnish with a cinnamon stick or lemon slice.

Serving Cold: Add 1.5oz of your favorite spirit (Bourbon, Cognac, Vodka) to a shaker tin. Add 5-6oz of cold spiced cider and ice. Shake to incorporate and strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a cinnamon stick or lemon slice.

Serving bubbly: Add 1.5oz of cold spiced cider to a flute or wine glass. Top with your favorite Prosecco, Champagne, or non-alcoholic sparkling cider. Garnish with a lemon slice.

Serving Spirit Free: Follow instructions for hot, cold, bubbly preparations and enjoy as is or substitute your favorite non-alcoholic spirit, or non- alcoholic bubbly.