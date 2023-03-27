KLAS
by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Mar 27, 2023 / 04:09 PM PDT
Updated: Mar 27, 2023 / 04:44 PM PDT
Las Vegas(KLAS)-AEG Presents and Concerts West just celebrated their 20th anniversary. Bobby Reynolds, Senior Vice President of AEG Presents joined the show to talk about the company’s history and the huge giveaway they are doing to celebrate!
