Las Vegas(KLAS)-“Hitzville The Show,” the only Motown tribute production in Las Vegas officially licensed by the Motown Museum, announces its ongoing engagement at The Duomo inside Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino.

The show features live music from chart-topping artists, including Tina Turner, The Temptations, Aretha Franklin, The Four Tops and more. Hitzville The Show is presented at 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.