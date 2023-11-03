Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Ahern Hotel has been called a hidden gem, located on Sahara, right off Las Vegas Blvd. The hotel is open, and ready for you to enjoy their amenities, food, and events spaces. Their very own Joel’s Chophouse has weekly specials, like Tomahawk Tuesday, King Salmon Wednesday, Surf and Turf Friday. Executive Chef Joel Ott, and Brand Ambassador Maiekayla Dacanay joined Roqui Theus to introduce their luxury boutique getaway.