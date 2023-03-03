Las Vegas(KLAS)-You might have seen him featured on Channel 8 for Black History Month as a young Martin Luther King Jr. And this week, he’s all about serving his peers during Nevada reading week through his non-profit “Heroes and Hearts.” Seven year old founder and CEO Justyn Boumah and his mom, Executive Director Racquel, join Las Vegas Now to discuss their efforts and how the community can help.

More fun facts about Justyn:

He’s the youngest published African American author in the world.

He builds libraries for kids in Las Vegas and all over the world.

He has a TEDx talk on YouTube.

For more information and to donate or volunteer, head to heroesandhearts.org.