by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Feb 20, 2023 / 04:21 PM PST
Updated: Feb 20, 2023 / 04:21 PM PST
Las Vegas(KLAS)-138 Degrees in Henderson was voted one of the best new restaurants in 2022 and they have quickly gained a reputation for a killer brunch. Owner and Chef Matt Meyer dropped into the kitchen to give us a taste.
