Las Vegas(KLAS)-The annual Project Homeless Connect returns to serve the Las Vegas valley’s homeless and low-income populations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at Cambridge Recreation Center. Dr. Rebecca Edgeworth, Medical Director of Physician Assistant Studies and Assistant Professor, Touro University Nevada Catrina Grigsby-Thedford, Executive Director, Nevada Homeless Alliance joined Las Vegas Now with the details.