NV Energy’s Angel Williams is in studio to let us know about the upcoming Senior Energy Assistance Expos for those 62 and over who income qualify for up to $300 in assistance. For more information visit nvenergy.com/expo
Senior Energy Assistance Expo dates and locations are as follows:
Tuesday, August 16 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The Orleans Hotel & Casino, Mardi Gras Ballroom
4500 W. Tropicana Avenue
Las Vegas, NV 89103
Tuesday, August 23 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall, Ponderosa Ballroom
5111 Boulder Highway
Las Vegas, NV 89122
Thursday, August 18 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Palace Ballroom, 2nd floor
2411 W Sahara Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
Thursday, August 25 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Aliante Casino & Hotel, Grand Ballroom
7300 Aliante Parkway
North Las Vegas, NV 89084