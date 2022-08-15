NV Energy’s Angel Williams is in studio to let us know about the upcoming Senior Energy Assistance Expos for those 62 and over who income qualify for up to $300 in assistance. For more information visit nvenergy.com/expo

Senior Energy Assistance Expo dates and locations are as follows:

Tuesday, August 16 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Orleans Hotel & Casino, Mardi Gras Ballroom

4500 W. Tropicana Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89103

Tuesday, August 23 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall, Ponderosa Ballroom

5111 Boulder Highway

Las Vegas, NV 89122

Thursday, August 18 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Palace Ballroom, 2nd floor

2411 W Sahara Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89102

Thursday, August 25 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Aliante Casino & Hotel, Grand Ballroom

7300 Aliante Parkway

North Las Vegas, NV 89084