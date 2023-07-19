The Las Vegas Fashion Council and the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation are collecting flip flops to benefit the homeless and people in need. Through July 31st, you can donate new unwrapped flip flops in all sizes, primarily Men (10-11) & Women (8-10) at participating drop-off locations. The organizations are also accepting hats (with brims) and visors to help with sun protection.

Collection Locations:

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue

* Station 1 – 500 N. Casino Center

* Station 44-7701 W. Washington

* Station 48- 9133 Elkhorn Rd.



Clark County FIre Department

* Station 18- 575 E. Flamingo Rd.

* Station 34- 8675 W. Oquendo Rd.

* Station 27- 4695 E Vegas Valley Dr.



North Las Vegas Fire Department

* Station 51- 2626 E. Carey

* Station 53- 2804 W. Gowan



Henderson Fire Department

• Station 82- 401 Parkson Rd.

• Station 95 – 2300 Pebble Rd.



Frankies Uptown- A Neighborhood Bar

• 1770 Festival Plaza Dr. Unit 190



Cowabunga Water Parks

* Canyon- 7055 S. Fort Apache Rd.

* Bay- 900 W. Galleria Dr.



The Coffee Class

• 709 E. Horizon Dr. Unit 100



BESTAgency

• 5801 S. Decatur Blvd Unit #110



Pikey Coffee

• 6430 S Decatur Blvd, Ste 800