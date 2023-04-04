Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation has Munchies For The Military. Founder, Suni Chabrow and Lifestyle Director of Inspirada Community Association Tasha McMillan stopped by the studio to

show how their care packages are serving those who serve. They’re accepting item and monetary donations all April, and the community is invited to the packaging event on May 6th.

Wish list donation items: Breakfast items, snack foods, beef jerky, nuts, dried fruit, trail mix, chips, granola bars, gum, candy, cookies, soup, protein bars, baby wipes.