There are 30 thousand patients in Nevada who deal with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis…

so, The Mission of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation is to find cures and improve the quality of life for children and adults affected. One way to help this mission is joining the 2023 Dana Marshall Bernstein Courage Ball. There are still tickets available and 2023 Patient Honored Hero, Laura Fernandez and Volunteer Board Member Marissa Temple joined Las Vegas Now with more details.