KLAS
by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Jan 13, 2023 / 04:17 PM PST
Updated: Jan 13, 2023 / 04:17 PM PST
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Dry January could also be called mocktail month…and The Venetian has you covered! Lewis Caputa, lead bartender at Rosina Cocktail Bar shows us how people can cut alcohol but keep the fun.
