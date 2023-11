Las Vegas((KLAS)-Las Vegas’ iconic dive bar Hard Hat Lounge is celebrating its re-opening and is partnered with Stay Tuned Burgers by Bobby Meader. Hard Hat Lounge is hosting a block party from 7p.m.-4a.m. Friday, December 1 and it’s a free event for 21 and over. The bash will showcase carnival style games, a VGK jersey raffle, a full stage for a three-band line up and beer, burgers, and tots.