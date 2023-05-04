Las Vegas(KLAS)-For the third year in a row, Guac is on The Rock in May! Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Teremana Tequila brought back the popular “Guac on The Rock” initiative lasting through the 7th. In celebration of The Rocks birthday (May 2nd), Cinco de Mayo, and to support local businesses, Teremana Tequila will reimburse restaurant goers for their guac, when purchased with any Teremana cocktail. People 21+ can get back up to $10 whether they dine in or take out, after uploading their itemized receipt at guacontherock.com. This is also where you will find a list of your local participating restaurants.